StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
FRBK opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Republic First Bancorp
- About the Markup Calculator
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.