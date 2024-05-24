StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
