Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of GameStop Call Options (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 311,688 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the typical volume of 144,303 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE GME traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $19.00. 33,286,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,216,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 982.99 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GameStop by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

