Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target to C$2.65

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock opened at C$0.84 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$182.94 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
