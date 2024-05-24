Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target to C$2.65

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock opened at C$0.84 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$182.94 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

