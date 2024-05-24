SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director James Burr Ramsey Sells 6,567 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SPSC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.86. 173,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

