Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,276,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,347 shares.The stock last traded at $79.10 and had previously closed at $78.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,332,052.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,567 shares of company stock valued at $14,114,924. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $23,992,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,524,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

