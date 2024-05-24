Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Spok Trading Down 5.2 %

Spok stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Spok has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $305.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter.

In other Spok news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at $462,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $90,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spok by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Spok by 319.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spok by 162.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spok in the third quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Spok in the third quarter valued at $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

