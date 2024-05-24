SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 10,168.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,277 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $40,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 263,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,439 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 81,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 645,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,891 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.18. 104,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,731. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

