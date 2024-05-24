Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 155,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 65,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

Featured Stories

