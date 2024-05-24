SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

SouthState Stock Down 2.4 %

SSB opened at $76.36 on Friday. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 50.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

