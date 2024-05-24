Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) vs. Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Financial Review

Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF – Get Free Report) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sophos Group and Loomis AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophos Group N/A N/A N/A Loomis AB (publ) 4.98% 10.99% 3.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sophos Group and Loomis AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sophos Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loomis AB (publ) has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sophos Group and Loomis AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophos Group $710.60 million 4.61 $26.90 million $0.14 50.00 Loomis AB (publ) $2.71 billion 0.64 $140.94 million $1.93 12.56

Loomis AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Sophos Group. Loomis AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sophos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Loomis AB (publ) beats Sophos Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution. In addition, the company offers OEM solutions; professional services; SophosLabs, a threat research and intelligence center; and Public Cloud, a cloud computing solution to provide and deploy IT infrastructure, such as networks, compute capacity, storage, and databases. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance, and banking industries, as well as governments and public sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Sophos Group plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

