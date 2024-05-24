Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) to Issue $1.54 Dividend

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.5428 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Société BIC Price Performance
BICEY stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76.
Société BIC Company Profile
