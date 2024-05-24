Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) to Issue $1.54 Dividend

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.5428 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

BICEY stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76.

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

