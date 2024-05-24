Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.30. 29,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 25,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $810.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 325.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 million.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

About Sky Harbour Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

