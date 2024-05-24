Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 316,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,431. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

