SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$468,750.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Hannes Philip Portmann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$468,750.00.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.36.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

