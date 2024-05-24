SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Pierre Beaudoin Sells 10,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00.

Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIL. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.36.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

