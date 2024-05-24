SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Pierre Beaudoin Sells 10,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00.
Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
