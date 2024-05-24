Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.76 and last traded at C$5.72. 499,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 331,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
