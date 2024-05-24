Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.8434 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54.
Severn Trent Trading Down 5.4 %
STRNY stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $35.54.
About Severn Trent
