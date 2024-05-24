Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director John Heinrich Sells 15,227 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $95,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
John Heinrich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, John Heinrich sold 4,773 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $28,399.35.
Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.26. 221,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
