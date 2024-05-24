Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director John Heinrich Sells 15,227 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $95,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Heinrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, John Heinrich sold 4,773 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $28,399.35.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.26. 221,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.55.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

