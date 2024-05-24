Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (SNSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 409.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

