Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (SNSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 409.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.
