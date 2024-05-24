Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,303,500.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $4,293,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total transaction of $4,270,950.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total transaction of $4,152,600.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $4,148,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total transaction of $4,179,450.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total transaction of $4,125,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $4,121,850.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $278.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day moving average of $273.71. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $269.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

