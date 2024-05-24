Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $475.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $526.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.39.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $380.25 on Friday. Saia has a 52-week low of $266.91 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Saia by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,117,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

