SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after buying an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,849 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.37. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

