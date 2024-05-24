SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $419.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,652,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock worth $812,239,407. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.