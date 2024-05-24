SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 1.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BFEB stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,015 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

