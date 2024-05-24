SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 486,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

