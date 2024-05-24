SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
VGT stock traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.88. 206,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,090. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $549.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.83.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
