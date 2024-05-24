SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 417.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,129 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,929,000 after purchasing an additional 979,917 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,023,000. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $6,454,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 54,290 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 15,030 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $731.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

