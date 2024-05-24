SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS NUSC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,440 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.