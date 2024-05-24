SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 774,472 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.