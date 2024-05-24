SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 552,954 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.43. 3,061,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,067. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

