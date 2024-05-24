SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 30,669 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. 1,622,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,971. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

