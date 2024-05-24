SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 49,355 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 703.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 67,906 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

IQLT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 322,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,183. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

