SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 298,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. 1,901,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.