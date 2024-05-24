SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,775 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $16.16 on Friday, reaching $741.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $517.80 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

