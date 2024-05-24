Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 204,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 151,470 shares.The stock last traded at $14.20 and had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In related news, CEO James C. Flores purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,067,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

