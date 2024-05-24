S Robson Walton Sells 982,038 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50.

On Thursday, February 29th, S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $92,221,800.00.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $65.38. 11,658,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,928. The firm has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 231.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 201.4% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

