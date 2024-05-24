Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Ryanair stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Ryanair by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,759,590,000 after buying an additional 2,791,513 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 16.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 178,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Ryanair by 20.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 124,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

