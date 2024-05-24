Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryanair has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

