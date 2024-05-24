Russell Proutt Acquires 50,000 Shares of The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Russell Proutt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.38 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$219,000.00 ($146,000.00).

Russell Proutt also recently made the following trade(s):

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17.

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

