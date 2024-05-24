Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBRK. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Down 3.7 %

About Rubrik

NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.