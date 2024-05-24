Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBRK. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK
Rubrik Trading Down 3.7 %
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.