Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Hookipa Pharma worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

