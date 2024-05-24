Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $115.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.30.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 71,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,008. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $100.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after acquiring an additional 278,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,117,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.