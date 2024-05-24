Roth Capital Comments on Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 103.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 205,671 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

