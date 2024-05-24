Robert Yu Lang Mao Sells 21,045 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $291,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Yu Lang Mao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $616,385.25.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 2.2 %

ERII stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. 279,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,223. The stock has a market cap of $778.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 32.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

