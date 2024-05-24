Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.16. 7,733,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 42,071,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

