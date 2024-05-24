Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.29

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 336164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Riskified Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

