RH’s (RH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $332.15.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $248.52 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

