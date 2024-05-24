Reviewing Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.83 billion 3.38 $207.76 million $0.64 31.89 Coherus BioSciences $257.24 million 0.90 -$237.89 million ($0.78) -2.58

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exelixis and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 11.10% 8.85% 6.91% Coherus BioSciences -19.64% N/A -33.10%

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exelixis and Coherus BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 7 10 0 2.59 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

Exelixis currently has a consensus price target of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 339.47%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Exelixis.

Summary

Exelixis beats Coherus BioSciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, a novel, potent, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets VEGF receptors, MET and the TAM kinases (TYRO3, AXL and MER); and XB002, a next-generation tissue factor (TF)-targeting ADC, administered via intravenous infusion and composed of a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) against TF that is conjugated to an auristatin-based microtubulin inhibitor (MTI) payload. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27. It is also developing CHS-114, an investigational highly specific human afucosylated IgG1 monoclonal antibody selectively targeting CCR8, a chemokine receptor highly expressed on Treg cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME); and CHS-1000, an antibody targeting human ILT4 designed to improve anti-PD-1 clinical benefit by transforming an unfavorable TME to a more favorable TME. In addition, the company's licensed immuno-oncology programs include NZV930, an antibody designed to inhibit cluster of differentiation 73; and GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R for the treatment of solid tumors. Further, it offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. It collaboration agreement with Junshi Biosciences for the co-development and commercialization of toripalimab; agreement with Surface and Adimab LLC; license agreements with Bioeq AG and Genentech, Inc., as well as Vaccinex, Inc.; and out-licensing agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property No. 4 Limited. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

