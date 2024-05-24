Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Purchases $18,000.00 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,442,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,474.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

RVP stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retractable Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.